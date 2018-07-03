Print This

Title

Lindenwood Student Journalists Allege Censorship

By

Jeremy Bauer-Wolf
July 3, 2018
Comments
 
 

Lindenwood University will no longer print its student-run magazine, The Legacy, a decision student journalists believe was prompted by unflattering pieces they ran in the publication.

Madeline Raineri, the news editor at the Legacy, told KWMU, a public radio station in St. Louis, that administrators disapproved of their coverage of sexual assault, suicide awareness and an investigation of a campus murder.

University officials said the move came because of budget cuts, and was not meant as censorship.

 

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Some Questions for Assessophiles
The Neglected Implications of Grant Culture
A Mind at the End of Its Tether

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Understanding Your School’s Visibility Chasm
10 Crappy Technologies
Increase International Students: India’s Initiative
More States Adopt Robo-Grading. That's Bananas.
Trucker Shortages and Higher Ed Understaffing

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top