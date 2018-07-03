Lindenwood Student Journalists Allege Censorship

Lindenwood University will no longer print its student-run magazine, The Legacy, a decision student journalists believe was prompted by unflattering pieces they ran in the publication.

Madeline Raineri, the news editor at the Legacy, told KWMU, a public radio station in St. Louis, that administrators disapproved of their coverage of sexual assault, suicide awareness and an investigation of a campus murder.

University officials said the move came because of budget cuts, and was not meant as censorship.