President of Roger Williams University Dies Suddenly

Scott Jaschik
July 6, 2018
Donald J. Farish (right), president of Roger Williams University, died Thursday at the age of 75 after what a university statement described as "a sudden and serious illness." Farish had been president since 2011 and planned to retire in June 2019. At Roger Williams he was known for pushing issues related to college affordability and equity. Students and recent alumni posted remembrances to Facebook, praising Farish for reaching out to students. While president, he wrote two essays for Inside Higher Ed, on when and how campus leaders should speak out during the Trump administration, and on how Jeff Bezos might make a difference with his philanthropy.

 

 

