University Set to Hire Recruit’s Guardian as Coach

The legal guardian of one of Western Kentucky University’s top men’s basketball recruits will potentially join the coaching staff there and be paid a six-figure salary.

The Courier Journal reported that Hennssy Auriantal may get $200,004 annually if approved by the Board of Regents, as much as the basketball team’s highest-paid assistant coach.

Auriantal is the legal guardian of Charles Bassey, one of the nation's top high school players. His signing by Western Kentucky was announced last month.

Auriantal will earn more than one of the other assistant coaches despite having less experience, the Courier Journal reported. Another assistant coach with the program earns $85,000 a year.