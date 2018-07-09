Print This

Academic Minute: Why People Stink at Fact-Checking

Doug Lederman
July 9, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute, Lisa Fazio, assistant professor of psychology and human development at Vanderbilt University, discusses how our fact-checking may not be as good as we think. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

