New Tool for Open-Access Research

A new search engine that aims to connect nonacademics with open-access research will be launched this fall.

Get the Research will connect the public with 20 million open-access scholarly articles. The site will be built by Impactstory -- the nonprofit behind browser extension tool Unpaywall -- in conjunction with the Internet Archive and the British Library.

Funded by a $850,000 grant from Arcadia, the search engine will be a place where “we can tell lay readers, ‘here’s where you can read free, trustworthy research about anything,’” said Jason Priem, Impactstory's co-founder. He added that artificial intelligence techniques will be used to annotate and summarize materials, making them easier to understand.