Print This

Title

New Tool for Open-Access Research

By

Lindsay McKenzie
July 9, 2018
Comments
 
 

A new search engine that aims to connect nonacademics with open-access research will be launched this fall.

Get the Research will connect the public with 20 million open-access scholarly articles. The site will be built by Impactstory -- the nonprofit behind browser extension tool Unpaywall -- in conjunction with the Internet Archive and the British Library.

Funded by a $850,000 grant from Arcadia, the search engine will be a place where “we can tell lay readers, ‘here’s where you can read free, trustworthy research about anything,’” said Jason Priem, Impactstory's co-founder. He added that artificial intelligence techniques will be used to annotate and summarize materials, making them easier to understand.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Increasingly High Price of Confidentiality
‘Weeping Sutra’
It's Time to Talk Sustainability

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

A Solution to Paul Ryan's Problem
Things That Seem Obvious
Lance Eaton's Audiobook Library: Instructional Designer / Doctoral Student
Vive la Nap!
A Video of My Audiobooks

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top