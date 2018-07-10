Print This

Academic Minute: 'Black Panther' and African History

By

Doug Lederman
July 10, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute, Ellen Stockstill, assistant professor of English at Penn State Harrisburg, discusses Marvel’s Black Panther in context with African history. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

 

