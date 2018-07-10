Report on Censorship of Art on Campus

"One Man's Vulgarity" is the name of a report being issued today by the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education on censorship of art on campus. The report documents numerous cases and urges those concerned with free expression in higher education to protect artistic freedom in higher education. "The artwork described here expresses a multitude of ideological viewpoints and depicts subjects ranging from critical illustrations of the Confederate flag to theater productions about Lenny Bruce to posters of beloved television characters. The one thing they all have in common is not the message they send, but the censorship their messages provoked," the report says.

Some of the cases discussed have been covered in Inside Higher Ed, including articles about controversies at Brandeis University, Salem State University and the University of Southern Maine.