Sacred Heart Closes Deal for Nursing College in Connecticut

Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Conn., has taken over operations of St. Vincent’s College, it said Monday, closing an acquisition deemed likely last year when the university entered a management agreement with St. Vincent’s, which largely awarded two-year nursing degrees.

The two institutions share similar missions, core values and a Roman Catholic identity, said John J. Petillo, Sacred Heart's president, in a news release. Combining them could create new models for clinical education and expand programs at St. Vincent’s, according to the university. Areas to expand in the future include distance education and continuing and professional education.

St. Vincent’s students will have a pathway toward baccalaureate and master’s degrees at Sacred Heart. Sacred Heart will have additional access to inpatient clinical sites. Those were also some of the key benefits leaders stressed when the management agreement was first announced last year.

The deal was officially effective July 2.