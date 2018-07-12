Universities Share Tech-Enhanced Advising Strategies

Three institutions -- the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, California State University Fresno and Montgomery County Community College -- are working to update their advising practices with technology, and sharing their progress.

The Community College Research Center recently published a report outlining how each of the institutions is proactively reaching out to students that might need help, as well as working to more effectively use data in students’ one-on-one sessions with advisers.

Early results indicate that all three institutions have had to restructure their advising to enable students to have longer sessions with advisers. The institutions have also grappled with how to use data such as early-alert flags and midterm grades to encourage, rather than discourage, students.

Future reports will discuss the short- and long-term impact of these advising strategies on student outcomes.