Former SUNY Official Convicted of Bid Rigging

Doug Lederman
July 13, 2018
A New York jury convicted the founder and former president of SUNY Polytechnic Institute of steering development contracts to help companies owned by supporters of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Newsday reported. Alain Kaloyeros resigned in 2016 from the State University of New York institution after the corruption allegations surfaced. A statement from a SUNY spokeswoman Thursday said, "The verdict confirms that Dr. Alain Kaloyeros, former president of SUNY Polytechnic Institute, breached the public trust. This is unacceptable of any public servant, but especially one who was trusted with leading a world-class public institution."

