Layoffs and Cuts at Loyola New Orleans

By

Scott Jaschik
July 18, 2018
Comments
 
 

Loyola University New Orleans has announced layoffs of 25 full-time employees as part of a plan to eliminate a deficit, The New Orleans Advocate reported. The university is also suspending for the next 11 months its historic 7 percent match of employees' salaries for their retirement plans.

College Pages

  • Loyola University New Orleans

