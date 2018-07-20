Print This

Title

Apology to Washington U Black Students

By

Scott Jaschik
July 20, 2018
Comments
 
 

Officials of Clayton, Mo., issued a statement Thursday apologizing for how the city's police department treated 10 black freshmen at Washington University in St. Louis. Authorities, without evidence, suspected the students of leaving a restaurant without paying. Mark S. Wrighton, chancellor of the university, arranged for meetings this week between some of the students and city officials. Students said that they felt humiliated and targeted because of their race. In a statement, Wrighton said, "I do not know, in my lifetime, if I will see a day when young African-Americans aren’t counseled by their parents to be cautious of the police out of fear that something could go wrong. However, I am hopeful that by speaking up and speaking out and committing ourselves to change -- on our campuses, in Clayton and in the surrounding St. Louis region -- we can make progress toward that day."

Craig Owens, the city manager for Clayton, issued a statement as well. "In hindsight, it is clear to us that we mishandled the interaction with these 10 Washington University students and lacked sensitivity about their everyday reality because of how racial bias affects their lives. For that, on behalf of the City of Clayton, we sincerely apologize. Our police department has a duty to protect the businesses and citizens of Clayton, including the Washington University students who reside here. We intend to honor that duty. We understand, however, that what is at question is how we go about doing that. On July 7, with these 10 students, we did not carry out our duty in a way that demonstrates we act without bias."

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Human Particulars
A Defense of a Collaborative Approach
to Assessment
The Case for Assessment

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Honduras
What Learning Innovation Has to Do With Electric Cars, Solar Panels, E-Bikes, and Batteries
Lessons Learned About Dual Enrollment
Who Am I Now?
6 Questions About Library and Information Science
An ed-tech conference session vendor pledge

College Pages

  • Washington University in St. Louis

    • What Others Are Reading

    • Viewed
    • Past:
    • Day
    • Week
    • Month
    • Year
    Back to Top