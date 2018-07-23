Print This

80 Staff Layoffs at Northwestern

Emma Whitford
July 23, 2018
Northwestern University officials announced Thursday that the university will lay off 80 administrative staff to help close a projected budget deficit, Evanston Now reported. Faculty are not affected by the layoffs, and some vacant positions will not be filled.

Morton Schapiro, president of Northwestern University, told staff in a memo that in addition to the layoffs, the university plans to defer several major facilities projects, reduce nonsalary expenses in administrative offices by 10 percent and academic offices by 5 percent, and decrease spending on information technology projects.

The university expects spending to outpace revenue for the fiscal year, which ends next month, and says that it cannot continue to rely on its financial reserves to cover budget shortfalls.

