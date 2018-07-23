Racist Slur in Text Roils Georgia Southern

A text sent from one student to another -- including a racist slur -- has set off a controversy at Georgia Southern University. The two new students, roommates, were texting and one texted of the other: "“Her insta looks pretty normal not too niggerish.” The student who sent the text then followed with a text saying that she meant "triggerish" and that a spell-checker changed the word. “I meant to say triggerfish, meaning like, you seemed really cool nothing that triggered a red flag! I’m so embarrassed I apologize." The texts were widely shared on social media with many questioning the explanation, and many saying that they typed the word triggerish into their phones, and not had any slurs appear. Some students on campus are demanding that the student be punished.

The university president, Shelley Nickel, responded with a statement on Twitter saying in part: “The use of such racist comments is offensive and unacceptable and in no way reflects the attitudes or values of Georgia Southern University. To be clear, there is no place for bigotry or racism on our campuses.”