VP at Western Michigan Resigns After Harassment Investigation

By

Emma Whitford
July 23, 2018
Tim Terrentine, former vice president for development and alumni relations at Western Michigan University, resigned July 9 after he was accused of sexual harassment, the Battle Creek Enquirer reports. According to a letter in Terrentine's personnel file from Tammy Miller, associate director of the office of institutional equity at Western Michigan, the university conducted an investigation and determined that there was sufficient evidence that Terrentine engaged in sexual harassment as defined by university policy.

The university agreed to pay Terrentine $71,528 within seven days of his resignation. When he left the university, Terrentine, who is also an alumnus of Western Michigan, was making $286,110 a year. His health benefits will continue through Oct. 1, and he has agreed not to seek further employment at the university.

Renee Pearl, director of engagement, is serving as the interim vice president while the university searches for Terrentine's replacement. A nationwide search began earlier this month.

Terrentine did not respond to a request for comment.

