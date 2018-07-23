Print This

Wrestler Loses Scholarship After Using Antigay Slur

Jeremy Bauer-Wolf
July 23, 2018
California Polytechnic State University has revoked the wrestling scholarship of a high school graduate who was filmed screaming a homophobic slur at a march supporting President Trump's immigration policies.

​Bronson Harmon was recorded at a pro-Trump march that coincided with another protest of Trump’s “zero-tolerance” policy on immigration and the administration’s practice of separating immigrant children from their parents and guardians, the Tribune newspaper in San Luis Obispo County, Calif., reported.

As Harmon noticed he was being filmed, he yelled “fuck you, faggot” to the camera and flashed the middle finger, the paper reported.

The Cal Poly athletics director declined to comment to the newspaper as to why the scholarship had been taken away but acknowledged the university was aware of the video before it made the decision.

