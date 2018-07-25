Print This

ACT Acquires NRCCUA

Scott Jaschik
July 25, 2018
ACT announced Tuesday that it has acquired the National Research Center for College and University Admissions, known by its abbreviation NRCCUA. ACT is best known for its testing services. NRCCUA offers a range of services to colleges to help with enrollment strategy. Both ACT and NRCCUA sell names of prospective students to colleges. ACT is nonprofit, and NRCCUA has been for-profit. An ACT spokesman said that ACT would remain nonprofit but that NRCCUA would be within ACT as "a for-profit business unit initially."

