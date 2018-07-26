House Passes Senate Perkins Career Training Bill

The House on Wednesday passed a Senate reauthorization of the Perkins Career and Technical Education law just days after the bill cleared that chamber.

The bill is expected to move quickly to the White House for President Trump to sign.

The Trump administration and business groups made a Perkins update a priority this year and, after months of stalemate, Senate negotiators reached a bipartisan deal in June. The new law would give states more power to set target outcomes for use of federal career and technical education grants.

The Association for Career and Technical Education and Advance CTE issued a joint statement Wednesday saying they would work with Congress to make sure legislative intent is clear to states.

"This includes a commitment to ensure that every learner who chooses to participate in CTE has access to a high-quality program of study and is prepared for both postsecondary education and thriving careers," the groups said. "In addition, the new legislation should not impose on states and locals burdensome administrative requirements."

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said the vote marked an important day for students, workers and the economy.

"Congress came together to expand educational pathways and opportunities and give local communities greater flexibility in how best to prepare students for the jobs of today and tomorrow," she said in a statement. "I look forward to seeing President Trump sign this bill into law and make yet another important investment in our future."