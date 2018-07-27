Print This

Title

Chancellor Search Collapses at Western Carolina

By

Scott Jaschik
July 27, 2018
Comments
 
 

The search for the next chancellor of Western Carolina University has collapsed amid conflicts on the University of North Carolina System Board of Trustees, The News & Observer reported. With the search down to three finalists, one board member had a friend of his who runs a screening company run a check on part of the candidate's background statement. The board member said that he found a "misrepresentation of fact." Other board members said that this action went beyond what a board member should do and may have violated confidentiality pledges made to the candidate. They said that there were other ways to check out candidates that would have been more appropriate. No recommendations have been made on whom should get the position.

 

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Mediated Mind
in the Rearview Mirror
Confucius Institutes:
Academic Malware and Cold Warfare
A Call for Bipartisanship in Higher Education

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Friday Fragments
Robot Burger Makers and Adaptive Learning Platforms
Something is Wrong
Why We Shouldn't Embrace the Genetics of Education
One Foot in Each World
Higher Ed Fragility and the Surprising Story of Best Buy

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top