Chancellor Search Collapses at Western Carolina

The search for the next chancellor of Western Carolina University has collapsed amid conflicts on the University of North Carolina System Board of Trustees, The News & Observer reported. With the search down to three finalists, one board member had a friend of his who runs a screening company run a check on part of the candidate's background statement. The board member said that he found a "misrepresentation of fact." Other board members said that this action went beyond what a board member should do and may have violated confidentiality pledges made to the candidate. They said that there were other ways to check out candidates that would have been more appropriate. No recommendations have been made on whom should get the position.