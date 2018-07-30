Bucknell Distances Itself From Moonves

Bucknell University has removed references to Leslie Moonves, an alumnus and donor, from its website, WNEP News reported. Moonves is the CEO of CBS. On Friday, The New Yorker reported on allegations that he sexually harassed a number of women. Moonves has acknowledged that he, in the past, hit on women in ways that may have made them uncomfortable, but he has denied engaging in actions that were not consensual. A search of Bucknell's website comes up with links to articles about Moonves as a donor and commencement speaker.

Bucknell released a statement that said, "Bucknell will not stand for sexual misconduct -- on campus or beyond. In light of the allegations against Mr. Moonves, we removed certain pages from our website that celebrate his relationship with the university, and we are evaluating any additional actions that may be appropriate."