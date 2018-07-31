Asian Backing for Harvard on Affirmative Action

Monday was the day that various groups filed briefs in the lawsuit charging that Harvard University discriminates against Asian-American applicants. Most of the briefs were fairly predictable, with many prominent colleges and higher education associations lining up behind Harvard. One brief is a little different in that it seeks to show that many Asians back Harvard (of course, many do not). But among those joining a brief backing the university by various student organizations were the Harvard-Radcliffe Asian American Association, the Harvard-Radcliffe Asian American Women’s Association, the Harvard Asian-American Brotherhood, the Harvard Vietnamese Association, the Harvard-Radcliffe Chinese Students Association, the Harvard Korean Association, the Harvard Japan Society, the Harvard South Asian Association and the Task Force on Asian and Pacific American Studies at Harvard College.