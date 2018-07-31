Print This

Asian Backing for Harvard on Affirmative Action

Scott Jaschik
July 31, 2018
Monday was the day that various groups filed briefs in the lawsuit charging that Harvard University discriminates against Asian-American applicants. Most of the briefs were fairly predictable, with many prominent colleges and higher education associations lining up behind Harvard. One brief is a little different in that it seeks to show that many Asians back Harvard (of course, many do not). But among those joining a brief backing the university by various student organizations were the Harvard-Radcliffe Asian American Association, the Harvard-Radcliffe Asian American Women’s Association, the Harvard Asian-American Brotherhood, the Harvard Vietnamese Association, the Harvard-Radcliffe Chinese Students Association, the Harvard Korean Association, the Harvard Japan Society, the Harvard South Asian Association and the Task Force on Asian and Pacific American Studies at Harvard College.

 

