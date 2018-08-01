Print This

Title

Academic Minute: Allies of the Islamic State

By

Doug Lederman
August 1, 2018
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of American University Week, Tricia Bacon, assistant professor at American's School of Public Affairs, examines how terrorist groups with allies can come back from the dead. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

 

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Common Messages
in Our Commencement Speeches
Brett Kavanaugh Is a Great Professor. So What?
The Mediated Mind
in the Rearview Mirror

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

OPM Specialization
Arne Duncan Has a Good Idea on Teacher Training
Do the Giant Scissors Actually Cut?
Responsible Freedoms
Top 3 Elements of an Award-Winning Website Redesign
Driverless Cars and Directionless Politics

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top