After Misconduct Allegations, Theaters Renamed at Baldwin Wallace

Baldwin Wallace University officials announced Monday they would remove the names of a former professor and playwright from theaters in the Kleist Center for Performing Arts after past students accused the men of sexual misconduct.

William Allman, now deceased, taught at Baldwin Wallace for 41 years until his retirement in 1998. John Patrick, also deceased, was a playwright and a good friend of Allman’s. He frequently visited campus throughout Allman’s tenure. The Allman Theatre will be renamed the Black Box Theatre, and the John Patrick Theatre will be called the Mainstage Theatre “for the foreseeable future,” Dan Karp, a spokesman for the university, wrote in an email.

“We are deeply sorry for any harm that may have been caused by this misconduct,” the college said in a statement from the office of the president. “No matter how much time has passed, the correct choice is to remove their names from the theatres now.”