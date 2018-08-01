No Instrument, No Problem for Berklee Student Musicians

Students who don’t play traditional instruments will soon be welcomed at Berklee College of Music.

The college announced Tuesday that it will begin accepting students who perform electronic music using digital tools such as laptops, turntables and samplers.

Starting in the fall semester of 2019, students will have the option to make electronic digital instruments the focus of their performance major. Students previously had to use a traditional principal instrument such as the piano or the violin.

The change in policy is being made in recognition of the “central role that computers play in all types of music making,” the announcement said.

“This new initiative is going to have a huge effect on the field of music education,” said Michael Bierylo, chair of electronic production and design at Berklee. “We’ll now have the opportunity to study and teach an important way that artists are currently exploring music.”