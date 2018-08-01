Print This

Title

No Instrument, No Problem for Berklee Student Musicians

By

Lindsay McKenzie
August 1, 2018
Comments
 
 

Students who don’t play traditional instruments will soon be welcomed at Berklee College of Music.

The college announced Tuesday that it will begin accepting students who perform electronic music using digital tools such as laptops, turntables and samplers.

Starting in the fall semester of 2019, students will have the option to make electronic digital instruments the focus of their performance major. Students previously had to use a traditional principal instrument such as the piano or the violin.

The change in policy is being made in recognition of the “central role that computers play in all types of music making,” the announcement said.

“This new initiative is going to have a huge effect on the field of music education,” said Michael Bierylo, chair of electronic production and design at Berklee. “We’ll now have the opportunity to study and teach an important way that artists are currently exploring music.”

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Common Messages
in Our Commencement Speeches
Brett Kavanaugh Is a Great Professor. So What?
The Mediated Mind
in the Rearview Mirror

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

OPM Specialization
Arne Duncan Has a Good Idea on Teacher Training
Do the Giant Scissors Actually Cut?
Responsible Freedoms
Top 3 Elements of an Award-Winning Website Redesign
Driverless Cars and Directionless Politics

College Pages

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top