Print This

Title

New Database on Fund-Raising

By

Scott Jaschik
August 2, 2018
Comments
 
 

Fund-raising remains a critical source of revenue for institutions of all sizes. To help readers with an interest in fund-raising and development, Inside Higher Ed has created a new database of fund-raising by colleges and universities. The database -- which includes capital campaigns, institutional gifts over $50 million and largest gift per institution -- allows users to search for and sort information on specific institutions or donors. You can view the database here. Inside Higher Ed welcomes submissions to help us add to the database.

Questions or ideas? Please email editor@insidehighered.com.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Whose (Medieval) Congress Is It Anyway?
The Common Messages
in Our Commencement Speeches
Brett Kavanaugh Is a Great Professor. So What?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Parity
Rethinking How We Measure Social ROI
EDUCAUSE and Two Decades of Higher Ed IT Moments
OPM Specialization
Arne Duncan Has a Good Idea on Teacher Training
Do the Giant Scissors Actually Cut?

College Pages

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top