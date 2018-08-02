A New Scandal at USC

The University of Southern California has informed federal prosecutors about questions about a donation from a politician and the hiring of that politician's son at the university, The Los Angeles Times reported. Sebastian Ridley-Thomas, the son of Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, resigned from the State Assembly last year and then became a professor of social work and public policy at the university, even though he lacked a graduate degree. The university also gave him a scholarship to seek a master's degree. Also recently, Mark Ridley-Thomas gave $100,000 to the social work school at USC, but the funds ended up in the account of a nonprofit organization run by Sebastian Ridley-Thomas. Lawyers for both father and son denied that they had done anything wrong, or that the son, reportedly fired from his faculty job, got his faculty post inappropriately.