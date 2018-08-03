Print This

Title

Chinese Police Break into Professor's Home Mid-Interview

By

Elizabeth Redden
August 3, 2018
Comments
 
 

Chinese police broke into the home of a retired Shandong University professor as he was giving an interview to Voice of America, and now the broadcaster can’t reach him, VOA reported.

Wenguang Sun was giving a live telephone interview in which he criticized China’s foreign aid policies when he reported to VOA that police had forcibly entered his home and demanded that he end the interview, which he refused to do.

"I am entitled to express my opinion. This is my freedom of speech," the professor said as his last recorded words before the line went dead on live television.

VOA has been unable to reach Sun, and its attempts to get comment from China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and local public security bureaus were unsuccessful.

"While details about this incident are still not confirmed, VOA is monitoring the situation closely and will provide an update to program viewers once more information becomes available," a spokeswoman for VOA, which is funded by the U.S. government, said in a statement.

Sun previously published a controversial letter in which he urged President Xi Jinping to stop spending money on foreign aid, loans and investments in favor of spending the money in China. The letter was seen as an implicit rebuke of Xi’s Belt and Road initiative, a massive foreign infrastructure investment program.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Ink and After
Whose (Medieval) Congress Is It Anyway?
The Common Messages
in Our Commencement Speeches

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Friday Fragments
My 20 Years in EdTech
Parity
Rethinking How We Measure Social ROI
EDUCAUSE and Two Decades of Higher Ed IT Moments
OPM Specialization

College Pages

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top