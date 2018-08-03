Japanese Medical School Allegedly Lowered Female Applicants' Scores

Tokyo Medical University reportedly lowered the entrance scores of female applicants so that women would make up under 30 percent of successful applicants. The BBC cited a report in Japan's largest daily newspaper, Yomiuri Shimbun, that said medical officials began lowering female applicants' scores in 2011. The paper quoted an unnamed source who said the practice was sparked by concerns that female students were not going on to practice medicine.

"Many female students who graduate end up leaving the actual medical practice to give birth and raise children," the source said.

Women made up about 40 percent of Tokyo Medical University's students in 2010, before the practice was reportedly introduced.

A university spokesperson said the institution will conduct an investigation.