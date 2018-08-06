Smith Employee on Leave After Calling Police on Black Student

The Smith College employee who called campus police on a black student has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an external investigation. The college released a redacted transcript of the Thursday afternoon call.

"I was just walking through here in the front foyer of [REDACTED] and we have a person sitting there laying down in the living room area over here. I didn’t approach her or anything but um he seems to be out of place," the employee said to the dispatcher. "I don’t see anybody in the building at this point and uh I don’t know what he’s doing in there just laying on the couch."

The dispatcher asked for the employee's name, which has not been publicly released, and sent an officer to "check it out." After confronting Oumou Kanoute, a rising sophomore at Smith College, the responding officer issued an all clear.

"All clear. That was a student relaxing in the living room," the officer said to the dispatcher. "They had lunch here. I guess and they decided to stay for a while."

The college also announced Friday that an external investigation of the incident will be conducted by Sanghavi Law Office.