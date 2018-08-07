Print This

Title

Utah State University Is on Tinder

By

Emma Whitford
August 7, 2018
Comments
 
 

You can now swipe right on Utah State University.

The university announced Friday that it had created a profile on Tinder, a popular dating app, as part of an outreach effort to spread information about relationships and consent to students. The profile includes messages about healthy relationships and contact information for the Sexual Assault and Anti-Violence Information Office, Fox 13 reported. The university hopes to use the app to help prevent sexual assault, especially after Torrey Green, a former linebacker at Utah State, used the app to reach the women who accused him of sexual assault.

The account has since been removed by the app, but university officials hope they will have it back up and running in the coming weeks.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Lessons Learned From a College Merger
College Readiness Courses
and Work-Force Development
Ink and After

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

I Read This One Completely Differently
Turning a College President Into a Thought Leader
Book Review: 'Mary’s Monster: Love, Madness, and How Mary Shelley Created Frankenstein'
Why Academics Gather on Each Other's Campuses In Summer
Department Chair Training
The Watchers And The Watched

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top