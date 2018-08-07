Utah State University Is on Tinder

You can now swipe right on Utah State University.

The university announced Friday that it had created a profile on Tinder, a popular dating app, as part of an outreach effort to spread information about relationships and consent to students. The profile includes messages about healthy relationships and contact information for the Sexual Assault and Anti-Violence Information Office, Fox 13 reported. The university hopes to use the app to help prevent sexual assault, especially after Torrey Green, a former linebacker at Utah State, used the app to reach the women who accused him of sexual assault.

The account has since been removed by the app, but university officials hope they will have it back up and running in the coming weeks.