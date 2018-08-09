Georgia Tech's Latest Low-Cost Online Degree

Students will have the opportunity to obtain an online master’s degree in cybersecurity from the Georgia Institute of Technology for less than $10,000 starting next January.

The online master’s degree is the third of its kind to be offered by Georgia Tech, following the successful launch of large-scale and relatively affordable online degrees in computer science and analytics.

The cybersecurity master's is offered in collaboration with online learning platform edX and is partially funded by an undisclosed donation from global management consulting company Accenture.

Raheem Beyah, faculty lead for the degree, said in a news release that the online program would offer “the same comprehensive, rigorous curriculum as the on-campus program.”

Georgia Tech’s on-campus master’s in cybersecurity started as a degree in information security in 2002 and currently costs $20,000 for in-state students and $40,000 for out-of-state students.

The online degree is designed to serve working professionals and can be pursued on a part-time basis. The program will start with an initial class of 250 students beginning in spring 2019. The admission period is open from now until Oct. 1.