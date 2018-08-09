Print This

Judge Rejects Injunction on Bias Response Team

Scott Jaschik
August 9, 2018
A federal judge has rejected a group's request for an injunction to stop activities of the Bias Response Team at the University of Michigan, MLive.com reported. The suit claimed that the team chilled free expression on campus in violation of students' First Amendment rights. But Judge Judge Linda V. Parke found that the team is not a disciplinary entity, and works to advice groups and people "who agree to participate."

 

