6 Years to Find Typo on Colorado Mesa Diplomas

Emma Whitford
August 10, 2018
For the past six years, Colorado Mesa University has been issuing diplomas with a typo, the Daily Sentinel reported.

Recent graduate Alec Williams was checking to see if his name was spelled correctly when he noticed that his degree was conferred by the "Coard of Trustees" instead of the Board of Trustees. The Colorado Mesa University Coard of Trustees has been issuing diplomas since 2012.

The university has offered to reprint over 9,000 incorrect diplomas. At $5 a diploma, it could end up costing the university almost $46,000.

