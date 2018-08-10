Print This

Title

Student Charged in Violent Threats to Professor

By

Scott Jaschik
August 10, 2018
Comments
 
 

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has announced the arrest of a man for making threats via email and letters of gun violence against a faculty member at the University of North Georgia. The bureau said that the man threatened violence not only against the faculty member, but against others at the university, unless the faculty member resigned. University officials confirmed to The Gainesville Times that the man arrested was a student at the university.

 

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

'Free College' Could Make America College-Free
Alt-Right Now
The Contamination of Student Assessment

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Give Me Music, Not Correctness
A Day in the Park
Why the Audiobook Platform Libro.fm Matters to Higher Ed
A Honker of an Asterisk
The Leaders We Need Now
Does the Magic Leap One, and the Promise AR, Matter to Higher Ed?

College Pages

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top