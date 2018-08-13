Title
German Journalism Student in China Denied Visa
A German journalism student at Tsinghua University was denied a new visa to stay in China, likely, he believes, because he filmed a documentary on human rights lawyers as an assignment for a class. The student, David Missal, said that he was detained for three hours by police in May while shooting footage for the documentary, an experience he described on his blog.
Missal said in an interview with Inside Higher Ed that authorities with China’s Exit and Entry Administration told him his application to renew his visa was being denied “because I did some activities that weren’t covered by a student visa. I asked them, ‘What kinds of activities did I do?’ They said, ‘You know by yourself.’”
“I just can guess I don’t really know,” Missal said of the reason. “I guess it’s because of the one homework assignment I did with human rights lawyers.” Human rights groups have documented a crackdown on China’s human rights lawyers that began in 2015.
Missal said he was given 10 days -- through this past Sunday -- to leave China. He was only one year into a two- to three-year master’s program in journalism at Tsinghua and had planned to stay two more years with the support of a scholarship from the German Academic Exchange Service, known by its German acronym DAAD. He hopes to enroll in a master’s in Chinese studies back in Germany and subsequently apply the DAAD scholarship toward an exchange year in Taiwan.
"I think it's an interesting experience," Missal said Friday of his time at Tsinghua. "I really learned a lot during the last year. Although I need to leave now, and I'm upset that I need to leave -- I really like the country, so I would like to stay here -- to have this insight into how journalism is taught in China, and if you do things that cross the line, you can't do it anymore -- I think it's an experience I don't want to miss."
Tsinghua's media relations office did not respond to a request for comment. The international press center for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also did not respond to a request for comment.
Soon my China story will have an end. Leaving China in one hour. Sad to be forced out of this country which I still like because of all the wonderful people leaving behind. pic.twitter.com/LQiVlPjvF7— David Missal (@DavidJRMissal) August 11, 2018
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
College Pages
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Sign Up / Sign In
With your existing account from...{* loginWidget *}
With a traditional account...{* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *}
Newsletter enrollment
Existing account found
We have found an existing account for the email address.
Please sign in to update your newsletter preferences.
Newsletter opt-out
Edit your newsletter preferences
Account Info
Sign In
Welcome back, {* welcomeName *}!{* loginWidget *}
Sign In
Welcome Back
Account Deactivated
Your account has been deactivated.
Account Reactivation Failed
Sorry, we could not verify that email address.
Account Activated
Your account has been reactivated.
Email Verification Required
You must verify your email address before signing in. Check your email for your verification email, or enter your email address in the form below to resend the email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Already have an account? Sign In.{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Thank You for Registering
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to verify your email address.
Create New Password
We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Create New Password
This email address was registered with a social account. We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password, which can be used in addition to your linked social providers.
{| current_emailAddress |}
{| foundExistingAccountText |} {| current_emailAddress |}.
{| existing_displayName |} - {| existing_provider |} : {| existing_siteName |} {| existing_createdDate |}
{| existing_provider_emailAddress |}
Sign In to Complete Account Merge
Resend Verification Email
Sorry, we could not verify that email address. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Verification Email Sent
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Email Verified
Success
Thank you for verifiying your email address.
Change Password
Password Changed
Your password has been successfully updated.
Create New Password
We didn't recognize that password reset code. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resetPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent you an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Edit Your Account
Profile Photo
Linked Accounts
Link Your Accounts
This allows you to sign in to your account using that provider in the future.
Password
Deactivate Account
Change Password
Deactivate Your Account
Are you sure you want to deactivate your account? You will no longer have access to your profile.{* deactivateAccountForm *}
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!