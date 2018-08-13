Print This

Title

Report Shows Drop in Students in Teacher Ed

By

Emma Whitford
August 13, 2018
Comments
 
 

A report released Thursday by the American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education (AACTE) shows a decline in enrollment in colleges of education and many impending faculty retirements. The association used data from an "array of governmental and organizational sources" to produce the report.

Among the findings:

  • Colleges of education have experienced a decline in enrollment. In the 1970s, the number of education degrees awarded annually peaked at 200,000. Today, it is less than 100,000.
  • There is a mismatch between the majors education students choose and the subject areas deemed "high need" by the U.S. Department of Education. Bilingual education and English language acquisition, foreign language, math, reading, science and special education all suffer a dearth of teachers, and only special education is among the most popular degree fields.
  • The average age of full professors of education is 62, which suggests that many faculty are over the retirement age of 65 and will likely retire within the next 10 years.
  • Women remain the majority of education graduates; 81 percent of undergraduate education degrees are awarded to women, and women make up 76 percent of those enrolled in teacher preparation programs.

The full report is only available to AACTE members, but the executive summary can be downloaded here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Needed: A Public/Private Compact
for Higher Education
'Free College' Could Make America College-Free
Alt-Right Now

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Simple Stick
'The Fifth Discipline' and Universities as Learning Organizations
Can’t Argue With That
Dramatic Instability in International Higher Education
Give Me Music, Not Correctness
A Day in the Park

College Pages

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top