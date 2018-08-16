Educause Publishes Report on Tech Trends

The New Media Consortium’s delayed 2018 Horizon Report on higher education technology trends was published today by Educause.

Educause stepped in to continue the work of the Horizon project after the NMC unexpectedly declared bankruptcy and ceased operations at the end of 2017.

Like previous Horizon reports, the 2018 edition identifies key trends, challenges and developments in ed tech that are likely to impact teaching and learning in the next five years. The report includes examples of institutions that are already leading the way.

Trends discussed in the report include the redesign of learning spaces and the growing role of open educational resources. Challenges include improving digital literacy among students and removing barriers for students who might not be able to afford certain technologies, or who experience accessibility issues when using them. Important developments outlined in the report include the rise of maker spaces, adaptive learning technologies and robotics.