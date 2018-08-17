3 Latin American Universities to Share Online Courses

Three universities in Chile, Colombia and Mexico will make all of the open online courses they offer on the Coursera platform available to one another's students at no charge, as part of a new collaboration between them. Under the arrangement, known as La Tríada, Tec de Monterrey in Mexico, Universidad de los Andes in Colombia and Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile will make a combined 100 courses available to their collective 150,000 or so on-campus students.

The CEO of Coursera, Jeff Maggioncalda, said in a blog post that the collaboration represented the first multi-university experiment involving the online platform's program that allows its partner colleges to make their courses freely available to students and others on campus.