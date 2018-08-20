Print This

Comedian Controversies at Purdue and Utah

Scott Jaschik
August 20, 2018
A comedian's performance at Purdue University and another comedian's effort to promote a performance at the University of Utah have angered many over the weekend.

At Purdue, many walked out of an orientation week performance by Andy Gross, after he invited a female student to the stage and despite her discomfort, made crude comments and pressured her to touch his body. Students took to social media, with the hashtag #AndyGrossIsGross to express their anger over what they saw before leaving.

Purdue released a statement to The Indianapolis Star that said in part: "Accounts differ as to what exactly happened on stage, but some portions of the performance were clearly inappropriate and contrary to the university’s values of respect and support for all. We will not work with this comedian again and are proud of our students who are standing up and voicing their concerns about the performance."

At the University of Utah, many reacted in anger to a tweet from the comedian David Cross promoting an upcoming performance at the campus. In the tweet, he appears in the undergarments of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, widely known as the Mormon Church:

The university first posted a GIF that "made light" of the tweet, but then removed that GIF and posted a statement criticizing Cross for mocking religious values, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

Some are calling on the university to call off the event, but the university said that it rented a facility for the event and cannot deny Cross his First Amendment rights to appear.

 

