Six-Figure Settlement in Texas Bias Suit

Jeremy Bauer-Wolf
August 21, 2018
The University of Texas at Austin has agreed to a $600,000 settlement with a black former women’s track coach who sued over racial and gender discrimination.

Bev Kearney settled her nearly five-year-old lawsuit with the institution in June. The terms were released to media via public records requests, the Associated Press reported.

Kearney will receive $277,450, and the rest will be paid to her lawyers.

Kearney was forced out in 2013 after the university learned that she had a relationship with an athlete about 10 years earlier. She alleged that she was treated differently than a white former assistant football coach, Major Applewhite, who kept his job and was promoted despite a relationship with a student on a bowl game trip after the 2008 season.

Applewhite is now head football coach at the University of Houston.

UT spent more than $500,000 defending itself in the Kearney case, according to reports AP reviewed. The settlement also requires the two sides to keep quiet about the case beyond acknowledging that a settlement was reached.

Kearney won six national championships while at Texas, AP reported.

