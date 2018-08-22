Combating Sexual Violence With Video Games

Researchers at the University of New Hampshire say that video games could play a useful role in preventing sexual violence on campus, but more work is needed to make them effective.

As part of a four-year U.S. Department of Justice-funded study, researchers designed two video games to educate students on what to do if they witness or are the victims of sexual assault, sexual harassment or stalking.

Though the researchers found that game play “shows promise” as a way of educating students on these issues, the games failed to produce consistent long-term results.

The researchers intend to keep developing games to improve their efficacy and suggest games could be effective as “one component of a comprehensive prevention plan.”