A Push to Avoid 'Passing the Harasser'

The University of Wisconsin system board is receiving proposals this week designed to avoid the long-standing practice in higher education of "passing the harasser," in which employees known to harass others are encouraged to take jobs at other institutions. The system will consider policies to require all UW institutions "to document in personnel files instances of sexual violence and sexual harassment perpetrated by employees and to share that information with other employers, including system institutions and other State of Wisconsin agencies, during the hiring process. The system will also require the disclosure of substantiated instances of sexual violence and harassment from prospective employees."