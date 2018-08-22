Print This

Tinder Launches College Version

By

Jeremy Bauer-Wolf
August 22, 2018
Tinder, the popular mobile dating app, has launched a feature just for college students called Tinder U.

Tinder U functions nearly the same as the regular version, but it requires a .edu email address to sign up. Users must also be geolocated on a college campus.

Matches on Tinder U will be limited to the campus while the user is in Tinder U mode, but can be switched to include matches off campus. The feature rolled out on Tuesday on iOS devices at four-year, not-for-profit institutions. It has yet to be released for Android phones.

"Get ready for the best semester of your life," the company said in an announcement. "Tinder U is a new feature that makes it easier to connect with other students around you -- putting their profiles first as you swipe. Need a study buddy? Not a problem. Coffee date on the quad? We’ve got you covered. Freshman year and you don’t know a soul? This is your ticket to the coolest crowd on campus. Let’s face it -- it doesn’t get any classier than this."

Roughly half of Tinder’s users range between 18 and 25, the traditional college age.

