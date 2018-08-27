Print This

Title

Student in Custody for Attacking Professor

By

Emma Whitford
August 27, 2018
Comments
 
 

A 20-year-old engineering student at the University of Dayton is in police custody after attacking a professor Friday, The Dayton Daily News reported.

Police responded to a call that a man had attempted to rob a worker putting up a tent near Kennedy Union. Later, police received a call about a similarly described man who had surprised and pushed a professor up against a wall in Miriam Hall.

An officer pursued the suspect on foot, and the suspect attempted to take the officer’s gun and threatened to shoot him with it. The university has not identified the student or the professor.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Mapping the Academic Genome
A Woman’s Education:
Remembering Jill Conway
Higher Ed Solutions for Rural Students

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

American Themes in 'Crazy Rich Asians'
Conditional Acceptance, as Seen from Here
The Limits of Our Social Media OPM Conversation
Ethiopian Private Higher Education: The Burden of Risk
100 and 200 Level Courses

College Pages

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top