Student in Custody for Attacking Professor

A 20-year-old engineering student at the University of Dayton is in police custody after attacking a professor Friday, The Dayton Daily News reported.

Police responded to a call that a man had attempted to rob a worker putting up a tent near Kennedy Union. Later, police received a call about a similarly described man who had surprised and pushed a professor up against a wall in Miriam Hall.

An officer pursued the suspect on foot, and the suspect attempted to take the officer’s gun and threatened to shoot him with it. The university has not identified the student or the professor.