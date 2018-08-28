Bob Jones Reducing Staff to Close Budget Hole

Bob Jones University is reducing its staff levels by about 50 employees over the next year as it seeks to bring its budget into line.

The 2,500-student evangelical university in Greenville, S.C., reported expense overages of $4.5 million last year, The Greenville News reported. That’s about 6.5 percent of the university’s annual budget.

Faculty members in overstaffed programs have been told their contracts will not be renewed after the academic year ends in May. Some are in the fine arts program, Dan Turner, the director of bands at the university, told The Greenville News. He went on to say several Christian institutions are facing pressures and that “This is not a shock to anybody who has been paying attention.”

Officials attributed the budget gap to higher health-care costs and increased demand for scholarships.