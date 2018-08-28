Print This

Judge: Ferris State Professors Must End Strike

Scott Jaschik
August 28, 2018
Tenured and tenure-track faculty members went on strike at Ferris State University Monday. But a state judge ordered them to return to work today. Generally, public employees in Michigan are barred from striking. Points of contention in contract negotiations include salaries and benefits.

