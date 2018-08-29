Print This

$50 Million Gift for Saint Louis University

Scott Jaschik
August 29, 2018
Saint Louis University on Tuesday announced a $50 million gift from Jeanne and Rex Sinquefield. The gift is the largest in the university's history and will support the creation of a research institute.

