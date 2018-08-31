Print This

3 Arrests at Dueling UNC Protests

Scott Jaschik
August 31, 2018
Two groups rallied at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Thursday night. Members of one group -- carrying Confederate flags -- demanded the return of Silent Sam, a Confederate monument toppled by a protest last week. The other group demanded that the first group leave campus, and defended the removal of the monument, long seen on campus as symbol of white supremacy. The second group shouted "Nazis go home" at the first.

UNC officials said that about 200 people were at the two protests, and that three people were arrested.

Images posted to social media show considerable hostility between the two groups.

 

