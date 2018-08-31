Title
Ohio State Trustee Resigns on Coach Punishment
A member of Ohio State University’s Board of Trustees has resigned, saying that the institution’s three-game suspension for head football coach Urban Meyer was too light after an investigation found Meyer mishandled accusations of domestic violence against a former assistant coach.
Jeffrey Wadsworth, a retired engineer and executive, stepped down shortly after the university announced the punishment against Meyer earlier this month. He told The New York Times Thursday that he was the “lone voice” in “advocating a harsher punishment.”
“To me, there was something altogether wrong about reducing it to a couple of games,” he told the Times.
Meyer was suspended for three September games after a panel found that he knew of multiple occasions on which Zach Smith, the now-fired assistant coach, had been accused of abuse by his ex-wife, Courtney Smith. Zach Smith has denied the abuse.
Meyer did not report Courtney Smith’s allegations in 2015 to the athletics compliance office. Meyer also deleted text messages from his phone following a public records request, an apparent attempt to conceal the information, although in their final report investigators could not conclude this definitively.
Meyer has also been blasted after the panel reported “memory loss” as a potential reason he did not disclose to reporters that he knew of the 2015 allegations against Zach Smith.
“You read the report,” Wadsworth told the Times. “And there’s seven or eight things about emails, memory loss, hearing things five times, and to me that raised an issue of standards, values -- not how many games someone should be suspended for.”
Wadsworth is the first among the 20 board members to speak publicly about Meyer’s case, which the trustees debated for roughly 11 hours before announcing the decision with university president Michael V. Drake.
In a statement to the Times confirming Wadsworth’s resignation, the university said, “The president and the Board of Trustees had a frank and comprehensive discussion last week. A wide variety of perspectives were expressed in reaching a consensus. Mr. Wadsworth has been an exceptionally valuable member of the board. His service to the university is deeply appreciated and we wish him the very best.”
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Sign Up / Sign In
With your existing account from...{* loginWidget *}
With a traditional account...{* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *}
Newsletter enrollment
Existing account found
We have found an existing account for the email address.
Please sign in to update your newsletter preferences.
Newsletter opt-out
Edit your newsletter preferences
Account Info
Sign In
Welcome back, {* welcomeName *}!{* loginWidget *}
Sign In
Welcome Back
Account Deactivated
Your account has been deactivated.
Account Reactivation Failed
Sorry, we could not verify that email address.
Account Activated
Your account has been reactivated.
Email Verification Required
You must verify your email address before signing in. Check your email for your verification email, or enter your email address in the form below to resend the email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Already have an account? Sign In.{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Thank You for Registering
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to verify your email address.
Create New Password
We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Create New Password
This email address was registered with a social account. We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password, which can be used in addition to your linked social providers.
{| current_emailAddress |}
{| foundExistingAccountText |} {| current_emailAddress |}.
{| existing_displayName |} - {| existing_provider |} : {| existing_siteName |} {| existing_createdDate |}
{| existing_provider_emailAddress |}
Sign In to Complete Account Merge
Resend Verification Email
Sorry, we could not verify that email address. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Verification Email Sent
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Email Verified
Success
Thank you for verifiying your email address.
Change Password
Password Changed
Your password has been successfully updated.
Create New Password
We didn't recognize that password reset code. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resetPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent you an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Edit Your Account
Profile Photo
Linked Accounts
Link Your Accounts
This allows you to sign in to your account using that provider in the future.
Password
Deactivate Account
Change Password
Deactivate Your Account
Are you sure you want to deactivate your account? You will no longer have access to your profile.{* deactivateAccountForm *}
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!