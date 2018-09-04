Judge Keeps DACA in Place

A federal judge declined to order an end to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program while emphasizing he believes the program created by former President Obama is unconstitutional, the Associated Press reported.

The DACA program, which was created in 2012, grants work permits and protection against deportation to hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children, including many college students. U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen effectively said that Texas and six other states that sued to end the program waited too long to seek a preliminary injunction.

“Here, the egg has been scrambled. To try to put it back in the shell with only a preliminary injunction record, and perhaps at great risk to many, does not make sense nor serve the best interests of this country,” Hanen wrote in a ruling Friday.

Hanen previously ruled against the Obama administration’s proposed extension of DACA-like protections to undocumented parents of U.S. citizens or permanent residents, known as DAPA, in a case that ended up in a 4-4 deadlock in the Supreme Court. DAPA never went into effect.

Three other federal district judges have issued orders blocking the Trump administration’s plans to end DACA and compelling the government to continue to process applications for DACA renewals.